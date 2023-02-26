TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- One similarity brought over a hundred people to Travelers Rest High School Saturday night. Their relationship with 90-year-old Patricia Hunt Fisher.

In the 40 years that Hunt Fisher was a choir teacher, she mentored thousands of students from all different walks of life. In the past year, many of them united together to put on a surprise show for her 90th birthday.

“I’m so proud of what all my students have done and what you’ve all accomplished and I watch your careers and I’m always so proud of them,” said Hunt Fisher.

But seeing generations of her students singing on stage together was one of many special moments.

Aside from a baby grand piano dedicated in her honor at Reedy River Baptist Church and a house resolution highlighting her achievements, she was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.

With everyone in the same auditorium, named after Hunt Fisher, it was only right that she conducted her former students in one final song, ‘What would I do without my music.’