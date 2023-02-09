Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an upstate caregiver pleaded guilty to abusing an elderly victim.

According to the attorney general, Ursula M. Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one felony account of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

7NEWS previously reported that on July 17, officers were alerted that a 79-year-old vulnerable adult was assaulted at the National Healthcare Center of Laurens by Davis.

Davis physically abused a resident of the facility by placing the victim in a headlock and striking the victim in the head, which resulted in the need for medical attention.

She was sentenced to two years in prison that was later suspended to 18 months of probation.