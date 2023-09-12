ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Greenville County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged for pleasuring himself in front of a child, state investigators said.

On Monday the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Sean Joseph Egan, 27, with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

According to warrants released by SLED, between October 2022 and March 2023, Egan allegedly masturbated in front of a preteen in Abbeville County.

Egan was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center on Monday