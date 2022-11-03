LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former high school coach and an owner of a horse rescue ministry died Monday in Greenville.

John Worley, 65, died at St. Francis-Downtown.

Worley retired from Liberty High School. While there, Worley served as the P.E. Coach and coached baseball, softball and football.

Worley also founded the God’s Legacy Ranch, which is known for rescuing horses who can also “rescue” people.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. at God’s Legacy Ranch, 189 Bratcher Drive in Honea Path.