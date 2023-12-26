EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former chief of the Easley Police Department passed away last week.

Timothy “Tim” Steven Tollison, 52, died on Friday, according to an obituary posted by Robinson Funeral Home in Easley.

A native of Easley and a graduate of Easley high School, Tollison joined the Easley Police Department in 1993. Over the course of his decades-long law enforcement career, he completed a session at the FBI National Academy in Virginia, and organized a Citizens Police Academy to help Easley residents better connect with his department.

He also served as a guest instructor in gun safety and defensive driving at the state’s Criminal Justice Academy.

“He also had a desire to mentor and guide adolescents which inspired him to team up with the School District of Pickens County and Pickens County Chamber of Commerce to start Junior Leadership of Pickens County in 2013. Building relationships and exposing potential careers to our adolescents with the importance of purpose and integrity was very important to him,” he obituary reads.

Tollison was named chief of the department in 2015, and retired in 2020.

A memorial service for Tollison will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Easley First Baptist Church. According to his obituary, his family has requested all retired and current Pickens County Law Enforcement Officers serve as honorary pallbearers.

