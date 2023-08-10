LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate Catholic priest pleaded guilty to a charge that he took an 11-year-old to Florida and attempted to sexually assault him.

68-year-old Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Gonzalez-Farias was a Catholic priest in Laurens and Newberry Counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gonzalez-Farias met the victim through his work as a priest in May 2020 and began giving gifts and more attention to the victim.

In November 2020, the victim’s family reported to Catholic authorities about their concern with Gonzalez-Farias’ relationship with the victim.

The church suspended Gonzalez-Farias and made a report to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told FBI investigators that Gonzalez-Farias took him to Florida for a “beach vacation.”

During the trip, the victim told investigators that Gonzalez-Farias masturbated in front of him, showed him pornography, and attempted to sexually assault him.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Gonzalez-Farias at Miami International Airport.

He admitted to showering with the victim, touching the victim’s genitals, and showing him pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gonzalez-Farias faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, plus fines and restitution.

The FBI is still looking for the public’s help identifying any potential victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said if you believe you or a minor family member were victimized by Gonzalez-Farias or if you have any information about him, you should contact the FBI at (803) 551-4200.

The Diocese of Charleston announced in July 2020 that Gonzalez-Farias would be administrator of St. Mark Church in Newberry, Holy Spirit Mission in Laurens, and St. Boniface Mission in Joanna. The diocese said that he would also be chaplain to Tyger River Correctional Institution and to Presbyterian College.