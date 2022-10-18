SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Wofford College Tuesday night.

Pence spoke as part of Wofford’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

During his speech, the former Vice President shared his thoughts on the state of the world and put a huge emphasis on training a new generation of leaders.

The former vice president took the stage at Wofford College to a packed house. He said this is a challenging time for our country.

“Inflation at a 40-year high, gas prices are through the roof, a crisis at our border like none we’ve ever seen in our history, a national debt piling up,” said Pence.

Pence spoke on President Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

“Nothing of that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan will ever diminish the service or the sacrifice of the men and women serving in Afghanistan, defending our freedom,” said Pence.

He called for a new Congress that will meet what he said is our first obligation.

“Give our soldiers, sailors, airman, marine and coast guard the resources they need to accomplish their mission and defend this nation,” he said.

Pence also hit on topics like the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the economy and where he believed the country’s strength originates.

“From three sources throughout our history: our faith, our freedom and our vast natural resources,” said Pence.

He said people shouldn’t only think about the next election, but the next generation.

“I want to challenge you to make a lifelong commitment to become men and women of integrity,” said Pence. “Foundations poured into your life academically, but also, the obligation that you have to give back.”

Current and former students who attended said they learned a lot.

“I just thought it was cool to hear him say his challenges for us and what he thought and what he did during the White House time,” said freshman Geneva Kowveidu.

“The political situation in the U.S. is kind of tense right now,” said alumnus Levi Cromer. “There are certain politicians that kind of have their finger on maybe, what’s going on or some of the key issues that might be coming up at the midterms and I thought Mike Pence would be a good person to listen to.”

They also held a question-and-answer portion at the end where students were able to ask the former vice president questions.

Watch the full lecture along with the student Q&A: