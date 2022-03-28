FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier from Greer was found unresponsive in his vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

Major Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen was found unresponsive in his car Friday in Fayetteville. His cause of death is under investigation, Fort Bragg officials said.

Ewoldsen was assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He entered the Army in 2007 as an infantry officer. He had previously been stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaska, Fort Benning in Georgia, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington and deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq, officials said.

The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers. He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed. We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time. Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general

Ewoldsen graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2007. His awards and honors include: