Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News parent company Nexstar Media will allow employees to volunteer during the workday June 15 as part of their efforts to give back to the community.

Some employees will volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville making bag lunches, baking, cleaning and doing outdoor yard work.

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas is to keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need according to the website.

They provide two programs located in Greenville, S.C., a Ronald McDonald House and a Ronald McDonald Family Room, that both directly improve the health and well-being of hospitalized children and their families.

Entering its 5th year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas Wear Your Stripes #forRMHCC campaign is a week-long, peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that uses the iconic Ronald McDonald stripe socks to continue to share our mission of keeping families together in the Upstate & Western North Carolina area.

Click the link above to participate.