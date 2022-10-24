FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas.

The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.

The incident happened at a home on Bryson Drive around 5 p.m. The victim is okay, police said.

With the help of several departments and agencies, including Customs and Border Patrol as well as Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Marshals Southern District of Texas Task Force arrested Gallegos-Ramirez on Friday, October 21 in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Gallegos-Ramirez was charged with the following: