FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – Fountain Inn Fire Chief Ronnie Myers is retiring after nearly eight years in the position.

The city of Fountain Inn said Myers will retire on July 10.

Myers has been chief of the fire department since July 12, 2014. He first joined the department in 1992 as a volunteer before becoming full-time in July 1996.

He was promoted to assistant fire chief in 2007. Myers is also the city’s fire marshal.

Myers said he is excited to enjoy life at the lake and work on cars in his shop, according to the city.

Assistant Chief Russell Alexander will be acting chief effective July 11, 2022.