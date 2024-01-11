FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Fountain Inn is laying out its plan to grow and develop over the next decade.

City council approved the first reading of the city’s new INNvision Comprehensive Plan Thursday. It was created after the city received input from more than 1,000 residents.

“This is built by the community,” Mayor GP McCleer said. “We’re excited to embrace the community’s vision.”

According to the city, Fountain Inn is one of the fastest growing communities in Greenville County. Since 2010, its population has grown by nearly 34 percent.

The INNvision Plan lays out a path for the city to grow by allowing more subdivisions to be built. But, experts encourage city leaders to ensure that new neighborhoods do not interfere with agricultural areas.

“There are areas where we want to encourage development, growth, investment and infrastructure and other areas where there’s going to need to be lower density,” Jake Petrosky, the practice leader of Stewart’s Planning Practice, explained. “There needs to be agricultural protection and more conservation design because we just don’t have the same level of services and infrastructure in those areas.”

McLeer said the city will rewrite its zoning laws if the plan is adopted.

“Zoning is really how government can manage growth in a responsible way,” McLeer said.

Some residents do not agree with these plans.

“I’m against this plan,” one resident said. “I think we’re growing way too fast. I think we need to be responsible. Let’s keep it rural.”

As the Fountain Inn grows, planners say the city needs to improve its roads.

“Transportation is going to be the biggest issue in your future,” Petrosky said. “We’re recommending, in the plan, some policies that make sure that those new developments improve substandard roads and intersections nearby that they’re going to be impacting”

The INNvision Plan calls for the Swamp Rabbit Trail to be extended. It also encourages the city to preserve its small-town character, specifically on Main Street.

“We also have a tremendous focus on economic development in our Main Street core in this plan to make sure we don’t lose that small town charm that everybody loves,” McLeer said.

The INNvision Plan must go through one more reading before it is adopted. City Council will vote on it again in February.