FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Fountain Inn announced the hiring of a new police chief Monday afternoon.

Patrick Fortenberry will take over as chief of police for the Fountain Inn Police Department.

Fortenberry replaces Michael Hamilton, who announced his retirement in May. Hamilton’s last day was set for July 31.

The city said Fortenberry will oversee a team of 38 people, including 31 officers.

Fortenberry has spent his last 28 years with the Greer Police Department, most recently as captain and public information officer.

“[Fortenberry’s] previous experiences will help position our department to meet the demands of a growing community that sits in two different counties and is dedicated to preserving its small-town charm,” said Fountain Inn Mayor George Patrick McCleer. “We look forward to seeing him work alongside our dedicated officers to continue making Fountain Inn a great community for all who live, visit, and work here.”