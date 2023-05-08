FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – After 31 years of service, Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton is retiring.

The department announced on Monday Hamilton will retire on Monday, July 31.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve a career as a police officer for the City of

Fountain Inn. It was a dream come true when I became a police officer in 1992, and how

thankful I am to have lived out that dream protecting and serving the Fountain Inn community. I

am forever grateful to the City of Fountain Inn and the community for the opportunity to serve

others,” said Hamilton in a release.

Hamilton began his career in law enforcement at the Fountain Inn Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer. He was appointed chief in 2019. When he took command of the department, Hamilton made the relationship between his community and his officers a top priority.

“I wanted the community to be comfortable and confident they could come to us for help or have a friendly conversation. As a department, we have grown positively in this goal,” he said.

Hamilton also prioritized the start of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation

(SCLEA) process through the official South Carolina state accrediting body. This accreditation

requires the voluntary adoption of professional standards and analysis to ensure department

operations meet these standards. It is anticipated the department will receive accreditation early

June 2023

The City of Fountain Inn has begun the process of recruiting for Police Chief, accepting

applications through the City’s website, www.fountaininn.org on the Human Resources page.