FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Fountain Inn will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration for the newly renovated Sanctified Hill Park.

The grand opening celebration will be held at the park, located at 437 Putnam Street on Friday, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The historic park has been completely renovated. Renovations include new playground equipment, a new basketball court with bleachers and a new picnic shelter.

New signage, an ADA-accessible walkway, landscaping, fencing, a new parking lot and new restrooms were also installed as a part of the new project.

Sanctified Hill Park before renovations (Source: City of Fountain Inn)

Sanctified Hill Park after renovations (Source: City of Fountain Inn)

“The renovation of Sanctified Hill Park is one of the most rewarding projects I’ve ever been a part of in my career. This underserviced City-owned facility has now been transformed into a source of civic and neighborhood pride,” said Shawn Bell, Fountain Inn City Administrator.

The improvement to Sanctified Hill Park follows the renovation of Woodside Park, now Emanuel Sullivan Sports Complex which was completed in 2020. The city has its sights on further park updates.

For more information about the City of Fountain Inn, its facilities and upcoming projects, please visit their website.