ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that four people were arrested on drug and gun charges while investigating a shooting that occurred on July 5th.

Officers said that the shooting happened at Maple Crest Apartment that left one man hospitalized from gunshot wounds.

The following was seized from the individuals arrested:

Mossberg 715P AR pistol (.22 cal)

Glock 19 pistol (9mm)

Polymer 80 self-manufactured pistol (9mm)

22DU of Oxycodone

3.67g of crack

40.20g of marijuana

Four people were arrested and charged with the following:

Demarkria Marquell Miller, 31

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school

carrying a concealed gun

Miller was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6th on a $525,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

Maurice Harris Jr, 18

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6th on a $5,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

Zyon Zashawn Jacobs, 18

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacobs was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6th on a $4,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

Quevadus Asatea Bailey, 18

possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school

possession of drug paraphernalia

resist/delay/obstruct

Bailey was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an unknown bond amount.

The shooting remains under investigation by Asheville Police Department Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.