GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – Police arrested four people for shoplifting in Greenville this past weekend.

The incident happened on Haywood Road and officers apprehended the four suspects following a brief pursuit.

Police say Tristen Ward Endaya, Thomas Lee Sams, Amanda Lee McCarson and Victoria Kerrigan Irby were responsible for multiple stolen items totaling almost $8,000. The four are charged with retail theft.

Police announced the arrest in a post on their Facebook page.