PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug charges during a home search earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Central in search of Jeffrey William Ellenburg, who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Upon arrival, deputies located Ellenburg and he was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies said upon further investigation, they discovered that Jennifer Lynn Chapman, Crystal Caroline Page and Hannah Mary Elizabeth Wood were also on the scene. Each was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Ellenburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine in the second offense in addition to the outstanding warrants.

Chapman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Page was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wood was charged with possession of methamphetamine.