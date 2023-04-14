Four people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Anderson County on charges related to owning illegally modified firearms and drug possession.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Anderson County on charges related to owning illegally modified firearms and drug possession.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s special investigations division, criminal investigations division and the Anderson County Police Department.

During the arrest, two assault rifles, three handguns, some cocaine and marijuana were seized.

Antonio Devon Hall, 22, was arrested for possession of an assault rifle which had been illegally modified to fire automatically, paired with a drum magazine equipped with 180 rounds.

Matthew Quinterrus Jasper, 22, is charged with trafficking cocaine. Deputies seized 14 grams of cocaine when they arrested Jasper.

Jamal Kendarryus Jones, 22, was arrested for possession of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said he had 60 grams of marijuana on him when he was arrested.

Also arrested on Thursday was a minor who was in possession of a handgun spray painted gold. The minor was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and is now in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Colombia.