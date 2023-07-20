COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Four Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina missed out on the $1 billion jackpot by just one number.

The four tickets, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, are worth $50,000. Two were purchased in Columbia, one in Piedmont, and one in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Piedmont ticket was purchased at Cokers on Augusta Road.

The two Columbia tickets were sold at the same store, the Circle K on Forest Drive. The last was sold at a Circle K store on 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

A single ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing. That $1.08 billion jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a market in downtown Los Angeles.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 7 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 24 and the Powerball was 24.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.