GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Furman Hall Road on Tuesday night.

Deputies said two teenagers were shot at the Boulder Creek Apartments on Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

“A victim approached a resident and asked them to call 911 stating that he and someone else had been shot,” said Lt. Ryan Flood, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the boys were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said they’re expected to be okay.

“We are very familiar with the area. We try to be as present as possible in that community,” said Flood.

It’s an area, he said, Greenville County deputies respond to often.

“Last night actually marks the fifth victim that has been shot since April 16th of this year in the Boulder Creek Apartments,” said Flood.

Five people have been injured in shootings since mid-April at the apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said there have been dozens of other incidents over the years. That is a statistic residents said is alarming.

“You could be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Anything can happen to you. That’s how crazy it is out here,” said Eddie Mills.

“One victim is too many, but five gunshot victims since April 16th is just super disturbing for us,” said Flood.

As the investigations continue, deputies said they need your help. They’re asking people with any information to come forward.

“No one should have to live in a community where they’re facing these sorts of shootings, especially at the rate they are experiencing these shootings,” said Flood. “We want to get out in front of this. We want to get these people behind bars who are responsible for these shootings if it is more than one person.”

Residents told 7NEWS they hope something will soon change.

“It’s not worth losing a loved one or losing someone you know, seeing someone especially young ones like the two teenagers who were shot,” said Flood. “If someone knows something, we want them to feel like they can call us.”

The shooting that injured two teens Tuesday night is still under investigation. There is no word yet on a motive and who is responsible.

“We’re just trying to continue to investigate any potential witnesses and gather what led up to this shooting and the individuals who were responsible for this,” said Flood.

Investigators said they have reason to believe at least two of the incidents that have occurred since April are connected.

You can report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 23-crime.

“That little information you have could be the information investigators need,” said Flood.