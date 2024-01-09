RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are warning the public about a man who they called a fraud for using a college letterhead to ask for donations.

According to the Rutherfordton Police Department, a man by the name of Rodney Grantt has been going around towns, stopping by houses and business asking for donations or trying to sell something with an Isothermal Community College letterhead.

The police department said “this individual is a fraud, and this is a scam.”

Anyone with information about Gantt’s whereabouts or if you think you have been scammed by him to call (828) 286-2911.