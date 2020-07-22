Free family counseling resources available through locally developed app

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sharpen Family app, which was developed in the Upstate, will be offering free resources for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Way of Piedmont and more than 15 child development groups are teaming up with the Sharpen Family App to help families as they prepare school and the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

The mobile app offers resources to helps families to cope with anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges. Developers said the app can also be effective for helping foster parents and young children.

The app features guidance and self help in a discrete environment.

For more information or to download the app, click here.

Click here for COVID-19 information from United Way of the Piedmont.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories