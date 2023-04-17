SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If it’s been awhile since you have visited a doctor, community providers in the City of Spartanburg are trying to bring services to you.

Through an event, Community Health Awareness Day, free screenings and tests will be provided to the community. The event will be held both inside and outside of the T.K. Gregg Community Center.

Whether the lack of access is due to transportation or cost, health care providers said some communities in the city of Spartanburg are underserved.

Community partners, like Live Healthy Spartanburg and ReGenesis Health Care, are teaming up to make a difference.

“It’s completely free, we are meeting our residents where they are,” said Jalisa Jordan, program manager for Live Healthy Spartanburg.

“We don’t just want people to come here for a day to get screened, we really want them to take health as a lifestyle change,” said Cierra Kelly, executive project director at ReGenesis Health Care.

“Free day of health screenings and free day of community service to the Spartanburg community. Our focus is on mind, body and spirit,” stated Greater Spartanburg Divine 9 President, Bernard Wheeler.

The Community Health Awareness Day, or CHAD, will have numerous free health screenings available. The event has a 20-year historical presence and started at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Some of the free testing and screenings will include mammograms, dental screenings and information about medications you are taking.

“Blood pressure done, A1C, lipid panels done for you, HIV and Hep-C screening,” said Jordan.

“Being able to bring our mobiles out here to do a lot of the screenings. When it comes to cholesterol, A1C and blood pressure and having our team here,” said Kelly. “They will also be able to schedule appointments and schedule transportation.”

These community providers are trying to eliminate barriers to health care, and to give equilitable access.

“We want to make sure that it’s accessible, we want to make sure that the quality of life, that we can change generations,” said Wheeler. “That we can start the conversation that improves people’s health equities.”

Organizers showed 7NEWS a life expectancy map for the county, some areas have a higher lack of access.

“Someone who lives just three miles from right here is estimated to live 17 years longer. That makes us ask why that and a lot of times it’s because of health disparities,” said Jordan. “This focus area of the city of Spartanburg, right here, which truly has those disparities, between 68 years and I believe 77.”

Regardless of where you live, everyone is invited. Organizers say there will be a kids zone for children and events like bingo for seniors.

“They have a youth program that’s going to talk about mental health and body image for our young people. We have senior activities,” said Kelly.

The event will be Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

CHAD organizers said they will be kicking things off with a walk, starting around 7:45 a.m.

To register, click here.