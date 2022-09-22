HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – STAND T.A.L.L. announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The demonstration will be held at Jackson Park Field #5 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Law enforcement is critical to the safety and security of all of us, and the K-9 Corp of the Sheriff’s office is a key part of their total program,” said Ron Kauffman, president of STAND T.A.L.L. “The K-9s will demonstrate their athleticism, conduct training drug search techniques, and show off the ability when engaged in suspect apprehension. It’s a part of law enforcement that most people aren’t aware of, and we thought it would be fun to invite the public to see these amazing animals in action.”

STAND T.A.L.L asks that you bring your own chair and that you do not bring your pets.

To find out more about STAND T.A.L.L visit their website.