GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The free lunch program will expand to include 82 Greenville County schools for the 2023-24 school year.

According to Greenville County, 21 schools had previously been included in the free lunch program.

The program is a result of the Community Eligibility Provision, a school meal funding option from the USDA that allows a school to provide all students with free meals, regardless of individual eligibility.

The Community Eligibility Provision has expanded to include students who receive Medicaid benefits, which has led to the increase in eligible schools in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County, the only schools that will not qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision are Augusta Circle Elementary, Bell’s Crossing Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary, Mauldin High, Monarch Elementary, Oakview Elementary, Pelham Road Elementary, Riverside High, Riverside Middle, Rudolph Gordon School and Stone Academy.

At these schools, individual students can apply for free or reduced meals.

All Greenville County schools continue to offer free breakfast.