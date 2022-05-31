SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Free meals will be offered to Spartanburg County School District Five students beginning Monday.

According to the school district, free breakfast and lunch meals will be available for all children under the age of 18 from June 6 until August 5 at the Rebel Cafe at Byrnes High School.

Breakfast will be served between 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The school district said only one breakfast and lunch meal is allowed per child.

Children must eat their meals at school. No to-go meals are allowed.