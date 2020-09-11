Free school meals in the upstate to relieve many families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The United States Department of Agriculture announced they are extending the Summer Food Service Program into the 2020 school year.

With several school districts in the upstate now a part of this program, many families are taking advantage of free meals for their children.

Shirkisha McClendon, a parent with kids in the Greenville County school system, says the last several months have been hard.

However, being able to get two free meals a day for her children has been a relief for not just her, but a lot of her neighbors too.

“I know a couple people, I do know for sure, wouldn’t eat unless this program was in place,” McClendon said.

McClendon lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic.

She says the food program frees her up to help her family in other ways.

“Of course, you could just fix cereal and milk, but it’s nutritious as well,” McClendon said. “So it’s an overall win for everyone in the community.”

Greenville County has also made sure students who are totally virtual can benefit too, with grab-and-go lunches available at every school.

Nutrition Director for Greenville County schools, Joe Urban, said for him, it’s an honor to serve people in need.

“There’s a lot of unemployment, there’s a lot of insecurities, there’s a lot of people in the community that are scared, they don’t know what’s going to be next,” Urban said.

Urban said the process each school district has to go through to apply for the funding is worth it.

He said he would encourage every district in the state to start applying.

“My estimate is that the vast majority, if not all the school districts in state are going to apply for this,” Urban said. “It’s a great benefit and if they’re able to do it they’re going to do it.”

The grant money for the food program will be given out until this December, or until the funds run out.

Each school district that does get approved for funding can decide to extend this offer outside of students enrolled in school.

Kids 18 and under could be able to get the two free meals as well.

Contact your local district about the specific program for your school.