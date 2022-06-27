GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After congress failed to include free school meal extension waivers in the upcoming fiscal budget, the program that has provided free food for all students for the past two years will expire June 30.

The initiative – which gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture more flexibility in where and to whom schools could serve meals – was originally signed by then-President Donald Trump as part of a coronavirus relief package.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed into law the “Keep Kids Fed Act,” which offers schools additional reimbursement for meals and increases certain flexibilities in child nutrition programs.

In South Carolina, school districts will provide free meals to children 18 and younger through the end of the year.

Procedures will change once the 2022-2023 school year begins, however, “We are moving back to pre-pandemic practices,” Joe Urban, Director of Food and Nutritional Services for Greenville Co. Schools, said. “Parents will need to complete free and reduced applications.”

Applications will be posted on districts’ websites. To find out whether your child qualifies for free or reduced meals at school, click here.