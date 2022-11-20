GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
The dinner is available for anyone who wants to join.
The Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar is in partnership with Greer Relief to host the free meal.
The Thanksgiving meal will include:
- Deep Fried Turkey
- Ham
- Dressing
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Collard Greens
- Rice & Gravy
- Corn Bread
- Dinner Roll
- Lemon Cake
- Sweet Potato Pie
The Thanksgiving meal will last from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m or until food runs out.
The meal will be at the Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar located at 213 Trade Street, in Greer.
If seats are full, to-go meals will be provided. Guests are encouraged to pre-register at the Greer Relief and Resource Agency by calling (864)-848-5355.