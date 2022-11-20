GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.

The dinner is available for anyone who wants to join.

The Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar is in partnership with Greer Relief to host the free meal.

The Thanksgiving meal will include:

Deep Fried Turkey

Ham

Dressing

Macaroni & Cheese

Collard Greens

Rice & Gravy

Corn Bread

Dinner Roll

Lemon Cake

Sweet Potato Pie

The Thanksgiving meal will last from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m or until food runs out.

The meal will be at the Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar located at 213 Trade Street, in Greer.

If seats are full, to-go meals will be provided. Guests are encouraged to pre-register at the Greer Relief and Resource Agency by calling (864)-848-5355.