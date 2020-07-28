Free WIFI application deadline approaching for qualifying Spartanburg District 1 families

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina is funding mobile hot spots and internet services for need-based homes.

According to the application, internet will be available for all poverty students, including those attending public, private and high education classes.

An application for services will need to be completed by August 4. At this time, the services will be only be available from August through December.

You may qualify for this free, need-based service if:

At least one child in the home is enrolled in Spartanburg School District One; and

The home does not currently have internet access; and

The household income is at or below the income levels in the chart below (At some point in the process you may be asked to provide proof of income.

To fill out to application or to learn more, click here.