SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- Many families can’t wait to get out on the water as the weather gets warmer but there are a few things you should know before you take the boat out on the lake.

Captain Mike Pickett at Freedom Boat Club in Seneca recommends five things to have on the boat to keep you safe and legal.

Pickett said to remember to have life jackets in the correct sizes to fit your passengers.

They need to be certified and labels need to be legible.

Pickett also advises having a fire extinguisher, a certified floating device, and a noise-making device like a whistle in case of an emergency.

Lastly, don’t forget your registration he said. Keep it in a waterproof box to keep it dry and safe. For boat inspection information and more safety tips visit the SC Department of Natural Resources.