BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A French bakery will open in Boiling Springs in mid-September.

The bakery, The Bread Guy, will be located at 4019B Parris Bridge Road and will sell pastries, varieties of bread ranging from sourdough to brioche, and authentic French desserts.

According to the owner of the bakery, Nicolas Dhers, everything is made by hand with natural ingredients.

“I do not use any processed food,” Dhers said.

The bakery will also sell coffee.

Dhers explained that his experience with baking goes back many years.

“I was born in France and learned the art of baking in Rouen,” he said. “[I] spent 11 years in Miami, where I owned a bakery and worked in fine dining.”

Dhers moved to Spartanburg in 2016, where he said he opened several restaurants that he had to close due to COVID-19.

The Bread Guy’s pastries are also available at Chef Ae’s, a restaurant located at 288 Magnolia Street in Spartanburg.