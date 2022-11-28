CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – To her friend, Emily King was a “beautiful soul.”

“She used to tell me every time I saw her, ‘Heather you’re so pretty,'” said Heather Price.

Price said she had been friends with King for two years.

On November 5, Price learned that King’s body was found on the shoulder of Cannons Campground Road.

“I was in shock,” said Price.

The Cherokee County coroner said King was found lying face down in the grass.

According to Price, King got into an argument with her boyfriend and left his house the night before her body was found.

“She took off on foot and then never returned,” said Price.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into King’s death. They did not return 7NEWS’ request for comment Monday.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller told 7NEWS earlier this month that the incident was a “traffic fatality, involving a hit and run.” Price said she believes this as well.

“The other thing that was found near her body was a sideview mirror off a white [Ford F-]250,” said Price.

People who live along Cannons Campground Road told 7NEWS cars often drive very fast down the street, and it can be hard to see people who are walking.

“Especially in the early morning hours and late evening, people are walking with dark clothing on, you can’t see them and there’s nothing reflective,” said Jennifer Summey. “It’s definitely not somewhere I would take a walk.”

Meanwhile, Price hopes to receive more information soon.

“If somebody hit her and killed her, that’s not right,” said Price. “That’s a crime, especially if they hit her and ran from the scene. Who knows, she could still be alive if they had just checked on her. Maybe she just needed medical attention.”

The Cherokee County coroner said King’s cause and manner of death are still pending. The case remains under investigation.