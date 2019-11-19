Friends of Pickens Co Guardian ad Litem holds 6th Annual Oyster Roast

Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem is holding their sixth annual oyster roast for kids.



Chair Tammy Aiken said proceeds benefit neglected and abused children of Pickens County and their guardians.



The 501(c)3 charitable organization has worked with neglected and abused children since 2002 in the county and Aiken said their goal is that no child in Pickens County goes without the love, care, and necessities to have a safe, happy, and healthy childhood

At the event you can expect oysters and dinner buffet, along with beer and wine, music, silent auction said Co chair Adam Lambert.



The ticket price is $50 per person in advance $90 per couple in advance $75 per person at the door the event



Saturday, November 23, 2019 5:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m.

Arran Farm- 820 Lenhardt RdEasley, South Carolina



Www.Friendspcgal.Org