GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Reverend Jesse Jackson, who is influential in the civil rights movements, is planning to step down as the leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was born in Greenville in 1941. He has led the Coalition, a civil rights organization, for decades. Those 7NEWS spoke with said his work has forever impacted our country.

“He’s been great for our nation, our community and our people,” said Reverend J. M. Flemming.

“He loves people, he’s incredibly loyal, he’s incredibly insightful and compassionate concerning the issues of his personal friends, his family and the world at large,” said Davida Mathis.

Flemming and Mathis grew up with Jackson. They said he was instrumental in getting things done in South Carolina and across the nation.

“I’m not surprised that he made a mark on the world. Especially everybody in our community and everybody he touched, one way or another, he left an indelible imprint on our lives,” said Flemming.

“Running for president to reshape politics in America, and he’s been very successful in doing so. Particularly, for the democratic party,” stated Mathis.

A two-time presidential candidate, Reverend Jackson, is credited with influencing how candidates are selected for the Democratic Party.

“There used to be caucuses, but now there’s primaries and it makes a difference, voting matters, and that’s been the story of his movement of what he’s done for this country,” said Mathis.

In 1971, Jackson founded Operation PUSH, which was later renamed Rainbow PUSH Coalition. PUSH stands for People United to Save Humanity.

“There’s a few of us still here to tell some of the stories and keep enlightening our young folk as what the journey’s been about. What it’s really been about is trying to better humanity,” said Flemming.

Flemming said Jackson helped them with Taxation without Representation in Travelers Rest. Also, he got Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to come to Greenville to help speak for their march against Claussen Bakery.

“Black folk wanted to make some of the money that white folk was making driving and doing other things,” stated Flemming. “They were fighting against that. So, Jesse was instrumental in helping us get a lot of things done in South Carolina.”

In 2017, Jackson said he had been receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Those who know him said the country still hasn’t felt all of the changes yet to come from Jackson’s influence.

“He has that great intellect and great concern for humanity and people and civil rights, social justice. He won’t stop,” said Mathis.

“I hate to see him step down, but I know he has to step down. Just like I had to resign, I come down, all of us, there’s a certain time. You can only serve for so long. Health won’t let us go beyond certain boundaries,” said Flemming.

Officials with the organization said that Dr. Freddie Haynes, with the Friendship-West Baptist Church, in Texas, will be stepping in the role.

The Coalition’s annual convention will be held this Sunday in Chicago, and officials confirm Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.