From homeless to hopeful; two women graduate from The Dream Center

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA)- A year ago two homeless women walked into The Dream Center, hopeless.

Thursday, a new life awaits them.

Destiny Carswell and Amanda Stewart had nowhere to go and no one to turn to.

“I found myself in 2015 actually addicted to methamphetamine,” Carswell said.

Stewart explained, “I was in an abusive relationship for a very long time, for 10 years.”

They felt stuck.

“I was trapped, I lost everything while I was in that,” Stewart said. “I had just, I had become pregnant with my third child and I knew it was time for me to start focusing on them and myself so I left everything.”

However, Thusday marks a year since Stewart and Carswell started their journey at The Dream Center in Easley, towards a more healthy and self-sufficient life.

They both lived at the center’s Opportunity Village.

Thursday night they’ll graduate from the program that helped them to get jobs and live a better life.

An accomplishment Stewart says, she couldn’t have done without the staff at the Dream Center.

“I would tell them thank you,” Stewart said. “They have completely changed my life and they have saved me and my kids. They have gave us hope for our future, and I will never be able to thank them enough for that.”

The Easley Dream Center’s Program Coordinator, Joey Turner, says watching Stewart and Carswell overcome what they have, has changed his life and deepened his faith.

“He can take the mess and turn it into something that’s marvelous and beautiful and to see that in the lives of these ladies,” Turner said. “It makes you want to come to work each and every day.”

The Dream Center is now looking for 8-9 new residents to join the Opportunity Village. You can find more information on how to apply here.