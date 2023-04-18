CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As much as 200 gallons of fuel leaked down storm drains and into a wooded area in Cherokee County on Thursday.

According to Cherokee County Emergency Department, approximately 180-200 gallons of fuel leaked from a truck at the South Carolina Welcome Center in Cherokee County.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of the spill and a contractor was sent to clean up the spill and apply 2,300 pounds of oil-dry to drains and contaminated soil.

While cleanup is ongoing, the truck side of the welcome center will remain closed. Cherokee County Emergency Management said the closure will extend to at least 4 p.m. Tuesday