GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — At the Fujifilm manufacturing plant in Greenwood County, employees are getting ready for one of their busiest times of the year. The plant is in charge of printing photos and creating personalized products that are in demand during the holiday season.

“Right when you hit Thanksgiving is when the peak of our holiday season starts,” said Bing Liem, the President of the Imaging Solutions Division of Fujifilm North America.

To keep up with orders, Fujifilm is hiring about 500 people for its manufacturing, assembly, packaging and shipping departments. These positions are seasonal.

The company told 7NEWS employees can make $12 to $13 an hour depending on the department. Those rates could be raised to $17 or $18 during peak production periods.

“For us to be able to get people directly from Greenwood proper is extremely important,” said Liem. “We’re looking to start hiring people between now and Thanksgiving.”

To fill these positions, Fujifilm is holding job fairs throughout Greenwood and Laurens Counties, including at Goodwill Job Connection.

“With these hiring events, those from the community who are seeking employment will come here,” explained Abena Minick, an employment specialist at Goodwill Industries. “We’ll assist with the resume, development and also interview skills. They will sit down with that employer directly.”

Minick said up to 40 people go into the Goodwill Job Connection in Greenwood daily, and more people go in during the holidays.

“They’re looking for seasonal work, or they can be taking advantage of the opportunity that they can find a part-time or seasonal job for the holiday season.”

Upcoming job fairs for Fujifilm seasonal positions

November 15, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Genesis Education Center

400 Glenwood St., Greenwood SC 29649

November 16, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Goodwill Job Connection in Laurens

908 B Main St., Laurens SC 29360

November 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Goodwill Job Connection in Greenwood

1306 Montague Ave Ext., Greenwood S.C. 29649