GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Fujifilm is set to hire 600 seasonal workers in Greenwood.

The company is hiring for the holiday rush at its Personalized Photo Products Group production facility in Greenwood.

The Fujifilm plant in Greenwood provides a wide variety of custom photo products ranging from photo books, prints and cards to ornaments, textiles, wall décor, and drinkware.

“The holiday season comprises our busiest time of the year at Fujifilm’s Personalized Photo Products Group,” said Dwain Parrish, senior director of operations at FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s plant in Greenwood. “During this busy season, we rely on our seasonal workers to produce top quality personalized photo products that will delight our customers as they share photos with loved ones and friends.”

Primary job responsibilities for the available roles include the printing, cutting, assembly, and shipping of personalized photo products.

The company said flexible works hours/shifts availables. For those who are interested, click here to apply.