SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An upcoming fundraiser will benefit the family of a Spartanburg County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Organizers said they need more volunteers to make it happen.

Poplar Corner in Spartanburg County is holding a concert on Saturday, September 24, for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Deputy Aldridge was killed in the line of duty in June. The community is finding ways to help his family.

“That can be helping the family out financially, it can also be providing a place in the community to support one another as you go through something difficult. And just maybe touch the light that Deputy Aldridge brought into the world,” said Donovan Brooks, who is emceeing the event.

Poplar Corner is hosting the event with several bands.

“We generally try to have around two events a year and usually if there’s something that we feel needs to be supported,” said owner Chris Ray.

Ray said it’s bringing exposure to local musicians while supporting a great cause.

“Everything is donation based that we’re trying to do here. So, 100% of the proceeds, everything that doesn’t go to create this event, 100% of that goes to the Aldridge family,” he said.

Emcee for the event, Donovan Brooks, said it’s a way to continue the support for the family.

“It is a great way to showcase talent for what Spartanburg is known for and that’s supporting each other, thick and thin,” said Brooks.

Organizers said it’s not too late for you to get involved.

“Time is probably our most valuable resource and if you’ve got that to share, we would love the help,” said Brooks.

“Anybody can message us if they’d like to donate their time. We’re looking for people to help serve food, people to help serve beverages and obviously people to help with the donations at the ticket counter,” said Ray.

They’re expecting a large crowd.



“We’re prepared for 300-500 people, probably,” said Ray.

There will be local parking and a shuttle will get you to the venue from remote parking areas.

“You definitely want to bring chairs, bring shoes that are appropriate for an outdoor event,” said Ray.

Pets aren’t allowed, but they encourage you to bring your family.

“You’re not going to find a better cause, in honor for somebody who gave the absolute most,” said Brooks.

People can start arriving at 4 p.m. on the 24th, the event will start at 5 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, or are interested in purchasing tickets, click here.