CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The funeral arrangements for three teens killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Chesnee have been announced.

Jeffery “J.J.” Wallace, 18, Matthew Rybinski, 17, and Vitaliy Rybinski, 15, were all killed in a fiery crash on Fairfield Road.

All three boys were students at Chesnee High School.

Spartanburg School District 2 said Wallace and Mattew Rybinski were both seniors while Vitaliy Rybinski was a sophomore.

Wallace will be laid to rest on Saturday at noon at The Bridge Church of the Carolinas in Chesnee.

The brothers, Matthew and Vitaliy Rybinskim will be laid to rest on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Praise Cathedral in Greer.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Lexus sedan was traveling on Fairfield Road when it ran off the left side of the road hit a ditch and some trees and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.