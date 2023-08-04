EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Police have announced funeral arrangements for Officer Matthew Hare, who was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.
According to the Easley Police Department, Hare’s funeral will be held Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.
A procession will be held the morning of the funeral.
Police said that the family will hold a private visitation.
The police department also shared a statement from Hare’s family:
“It was not long ago that our family was pleasantly surprised Matthew had chosen a career in law enforcement, serving a place where he was born and raised.
His personality was the perfect foundation for a man in uniform, with a servant’s heart and a fun, loving personality even to the people he considered strangers.
His last breath exemplified everything he stood for, a selfless sacrifice for someone he didn’t know.
We’re thankful many remember him as the funny jokester, tearing up the football turf at Easley High School, competitively taking on the wrestling mat or most importantly being a friend.
Our family wants to extend a tremendous thank you to the men and women who Matthew served alongside faithfully, our loving Easley community and all other agencies who are ensuring Matthew is respectfully honored.
Whether he wore a uniform or not, Matthew will forever be our hero, not only for his bravery but because of his deeper understanding of what life is really about.
We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone. Please keep the members of the Easley Police Department in your prayers.”Family of Matthew Hare