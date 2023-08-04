EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Police have announced funeral arrangements for Officer Matthew Hare, who was killed Wednesday in the line of duty.

According to the Easley Police Department, Hare’s funeral will be held Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.

A procession will be held the morning of the funeral.

Police said that the family will hold a private visitation.

The police department also shared a statement from Hare’s family: