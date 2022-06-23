SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a fallen Spartanburg County deputy.

The funeral service for Deputy Austin Aldridge will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at The Church at the Mill located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road.

Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot during an ambush while responding to a domestic call Tuesday afternoon on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Aldridge was an organ and tissue donor and about 70 people will benefit from the donation.

The funeral will be followed by his burial in Westwood Memorial Gardens.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Deputy Aldridge’s family.