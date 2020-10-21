Funeral arrangements announced for Greenville Co. Sgt. Conley Jumper

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sgt. Conley Jumper (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the funeral arrangements for Sergeant Conley Jumper.

The funeral will be Friday, October 23 at 9:00am at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Jumper’s funeral will be open to the public with limited seating. Doors open at 8:00am.

Following the funeral, the Greenville Sheriff’s Office said there will be procession that will travel down I-385 to I-26E. From there, the procession will exit at Highway 202 (Exit 85) towards Pomaria Cemetery for a graveside ceremony.

Sgt. Jumper died Tuesday following a crash along Interstate 85 after a fight during a traffic stop.

SLED said two suspects are in custody following the crash, Tornell Laureano and Ray Kelly.

Laureano has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge while Kelly remains in the hospital.

A memorial in honor of Sgt. Jumper was set up outside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.

