Funeral arrangements announced for WWII veteran, former Clemson prof. Ben Skardon

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ben Skardon, who died at the age of 104 Monday.

Col. Skardon will lie in honor at Clemson Memorial Park at the entrance to The Scroll of Honor from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Clemson, SC followed by interment with full military honors at St. Paul’s Episcopal Churchyard, Pendleton, SC.

Memorials may be sent to:

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church – 193 Old Greenville Hwy. Clemson, SC 29631

Food For The Poor – 6401 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Clemson University – PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633

Due to COVID-19, face covering will be required for the service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and will be optional at the visitation the funeral home.