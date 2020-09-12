Funeral arrangements set for fallen Henderson Co. Detective Ryan Hendrix

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Detective Ryan Hendrix announced on Saturday the funeral arrangements for the fallen deputy.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that the funeral will be held on Friday, September 18 at Mud Creek Baptist Church at 403 Rutledge Dr. in Hendersonville.

Detective Ryan Hendrix will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

A procession will take Detective Hendrix to Forest Lawn cemetery (538 Tracey Grove Rd.) following the service.

Live video feeds will be made available so that anyone unable to attend can view the service.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Foundation to set up a donation fund for the Hendrix family. You can donate at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/deputyryanhendrix/

Detective Hendrix was shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle Thursday, September 10.

Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement regarding Hendrix’s death as well as two Los Angeles deputies who were shot in the line of duty. Biden’s statement can be seen below:

“Jill and I were devastated to learn of the cold-blooded shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies yesterday, as well as the horrific death of Deputy Ryan Hendrix, a Marine veteran and police officer killed in the line of duty in Henderson County, North Carolina. These attacks are absolutely unconscionable — they bring only greater violence, injustice, and grief to a nation in desperate need of healing.

Brave officers who pin on the shield carry a sacred responsibility and make an extraordinary sacrifice. Just as they owe it to the American people to protect and serve with honor, restraint, and accountability, Americans owe it to them to lessen the needless danger of their inherently dangerous jobs. Acts of lawlessness and violence directed against police officers are unacceptable, outrageous, and entirely counterproductive to the pursuit of greater peace and justice in America — as are the actions of those who cheer such attacks on. Those who perpetrate these crimes must be brought to justice, and, if convicted, face the full brunt of the law.

Jill and I are keeping these deputies and their loved ones in our hearts, and are praying for a full recovery for the two Los Angeles deputies now fighting for their lives.”