Funeral details set for NC trooper killed in Rutherford Co. crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trooper John Horton (From: North Carolina State Highway Patrol)

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced funeral details Wednesday night for Trooper John Horton.

Horton, a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, died following a crash Monday night during a traffic stop in Rutherford County.

Horton and the man he had detained during the stop, 25-year-old Dusty Beck, were struck and killed when another responding trooper, Horton’s brother Trooper James Horton, lost control of his vehicle approaching the stop.

Services for Horton will be held on Friday, January 7 on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Forest City.

A visitation will take place from 2:00pm to 4:30pm in the Foundation Auditorium.

The North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit will ceremoniously carry the body of Trooper Horton around the college’s lake after the visitation.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5:00pm, also inside the auditorium.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later time for family and close friends.

Horton left behind a wife and six children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store