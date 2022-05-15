SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family gathered in Cornerstone Baptist Church as they said goodbye to Devantae “Nunu” Griffin.

Some wore matching shirts to honor him, while others consoled one another as they remembered his life.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever met a young man with such great respect, character, kindness and love,” said Maxine Gordon.

The 28-year-old’s body was found in April in a shallow grave behind the Evans Acres neighborhood. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said he was reported missing by his mother on March 30. The Spartanburg County coroner ruled his death a homicide.

“No one deserves to have been treated the way he was treated,” said Beverly Griffin during a vigil last week. “He was just thrown away. He had people who loved him and love him still to this day.”

Those who spoke about Griffin at Sunday’s funeral described him as a man who brought joy to everyone who knew him.

“No one questioned Nunu’s love for his family,” said Kyle Shuler. “A couple years ago, Nunu came to me asking for some help, saying he wanted to pay of his momma’s car.”

Deputies are still investigating Griffin’s death. The sheriff’s office has named two people of interest in the case. No one has been charged with murder.

Griffin’s friends and family said his memory will live on.

“He’ll always be in my heart, and I will never forget him,” said Gordon.