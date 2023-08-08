EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A procession and funeral are being held for fallen Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare who was killed in the line of duty.

7NEWS previously reported Officer Hare was killed by a train Wednesday morning while he was attempting to save someone on the railroad tracks.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. carrying Officer Hare from Robinson Funeral Home down Hwy 123 to Rock Springs Baptist Church, where the services will be held.

Officer Matthew Hare (From: Easley Police Department)

The funeral is expected to begin at 11 p.m. at the church.